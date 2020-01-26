Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tech, Media & Telecom Trends 2019 – Thematic Research” to its huge collection of research reports.



Tech, Media & Telecom Trends



Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. So, to help our clients gain competitive advantage, we have developed GlobalDatas thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. Inside, we track the impact of the top 50 themes – across technology, macroeconomics and regulation – on the top 600 TMT companies in the world from 15 sectors. For each sector, we identify the leading and lagging companies based on their competitive position in the most important themes.

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrows leaders rather than todays incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2027982



To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against the top 50 themes, creating a database of 30,000 thematic scores – our thematic engine. This helps us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Scope

– This report covers 15 TMT sectors, incorporating hardware (semiconductors; servers, storage and networking equipment; consumer electronics; industrial automation; and component makers), software (application software; cloud; video games software; and security software), IT services, Internet & media (ecommerce; social media; advertising; and music, film and TV), and telecoms.

– It also looks at the big issues that keep senior industry executives awake at night, from technology themes like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to macroeconomic themes like Brexit and the US-China trade war, and regulatory themes such as data privacy and net neutrality.

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/tech-media-and-telecom-trends-2019-thematic-research-report.html/toc

Reasons to buy

– If you only read one report on tech, media and telecom trends to prepare you for 2019, make sure it is this one. It tells you everything you need to know.

– This TMT Trends 2019 report provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the leading players in the TMT industry, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.