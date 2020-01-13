Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size, Industry Is Growing at 19.0% CAGR to 2023

Taxi Dispatch Software Market

Summary

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.

The global Taxi Dispatch Software market is valued at 200 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 570 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Major Players in Taxi Dispatch Software market are: Magenta Technology, TaxiCaller, ICabbi, Cab Startup, Autocab, Taxify, Gazoop, Taxi Mobility, JungleWorks, Cab Hound, DDS, Sherlock Taxi, Quantum Inventions (QI), MTData, Elluminati, EasyDEV.

Major Regions play vital role in Taxi Dispatch Software market are: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Taxi Dispatch Software.

Research Framework

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Taxi Dispatch Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

In China market, Didi Chuxing and the APP like Didi take a majority of the taxi dispatch and ride-sharing market, they are all B2C business, and take the majority taxi management business.

In India market, there are many software companies that can provide the customized taxi dispatch services, not like the ready-made taxi dispatch software like U.S. and EU market.We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Scope of the Report:

Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market: Type Outlook: Cloud-based, Web-based.

Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market: Application Outlook: SMEs, Large Enterprises.

This research report is an exhaustive study of the Taxi Dispatch Software market report 2018, which attempts to present a clear picture of the key factors that shape this market to the readers. The assessments of a number of market segments, distinguished on the basis of the products, their applications, and the geographies, comes under the scope of this research study.

For studying the report in a detailed yet brief manner have a look at the parts used in the Taxi Dispatch Software Market report:

PART 01: Taxi Dispatch Software Executive Summary

PART 02: Scope of The Report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market Landscape

PART 05: Market Sizing

PART 06: Five Forces Analysis

PART 07: Market Segmentation by Product

PART 08: Customer Landscape

PART 09: Regional Landscape and many more

