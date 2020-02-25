TAXI DISPATCH SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Taxi Dispatch Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Taxi Dispatch Software development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.
In China market, Didi Chuxing and the APP like Didi take a majority of the taxi dispatch and ride-sharing market, they are all B2C business, and take the majority taxi management business.
In India market, there are many software companies that can provide the customized taxi dispatch services, not like the ready-made taxi dispatch software like U.S. and EU market.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The key players covered in this study
Magenta Technology
TaxiCaller
ICabbi
Cab Startup
Autocab
Taxify
Gazoop
Taxi Mobility
JungleWorks
Cab Hound
DDS
Sherlock Taxi
Quantum Inventions (QI)
MTData
Elluminati
EasyDEV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 Web-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size
2.2 Taxi Dispatch Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Taxi Dispatch Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Taxi Dispatch Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Taxi Dispatch Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Magenta Technology
12.1.1 Magenta Technology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.1.4 Magenta Technology Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Magenta Technology Recent Development
12.2 TaxiCaller
12.2.1 TaxiCaller Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.2.4 TaxiCaller Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 TaxiCaller Recent Development
12.3 ICabbi
12.3.1 ICabbi Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.3.4 ICabbi Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ICabbi Recent Development
12.4 Cab Startup
12.4.1 Cab Startup Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.4.4 Cab Startup Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cab Startup Recent Development
12.5 Autocab
12.5.1 Autocab Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.5.4 Autocab Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Autocab Recent Development
12.6 Taxify
12.6.1 Taxify Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.6.4 Taxify Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Taxify Recent Development
12.7 Gazoop
12.7.1 Gazoop Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.7.4 Gazoop Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Gazoop Recent Development
12.8 Taxi Mobility
12.8.1 Taxi Mobility Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction
12.8.4 Taxi Mobility Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Taxi Mobility Recent Development
Continued…..
