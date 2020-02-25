TAXI DISPATCH SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Taxi Dispatch Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2018

This report focuses on the global Taxi Dispatch Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Taxi Dispatch Software development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.

In China market, Didi Chuxing and the APP like Didi take a majority of the taxi dispatch and ride-sharing market, they are all B2C business, and take the majority taxi management business.

In India market, there are many software companies that can provide the customized taxi dispatch services, not like the ready-made taxi dispatch software like U.S. and EU market.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The key players covered in this study

Magenta Technology

TaxiCaller

ICabbi

Cab Startup

Autocab

Taxify

Gazoop

Taxi Mobility

JungleWorks

Cab Hound

DDS

Sherlock Taxi

Quantum Inventions (QI)

MTData

Elluminati

EasyDEV

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size

2.2 Taxi Dispatch Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Taxi Dispatch Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Taxi Dispatch Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Taxi Dispatch Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Taxi Dispatch Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Magenta Technology

12.1.1 Magenta Technology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.1.4 Magenta Technology Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Magenta Technology Recent Development

12.2 TaxiCaller

12.2.1 TaxiCaller Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.2.4 TaxiCaller Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 TaxiCaller Recent Development

12.3 ICabbi

12.3.1 ICabbi Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.3.4 ICabbi Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ICabbi Recent Development

12.4 Cab Startup

12.4.1 Cab Startup Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.4.4 Cab Startup Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cab Startup Recent Development

12.5 Autocab

12.5.1 Autocab Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.5.4 Autocab Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Autocab Recent Development

12.6 Taxify

12.6.1 Taxify Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.6.4 Taxify Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Taxify Recent Development

12.7 Gazoop

12.7.1 Gazoop Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.7.4 Gazoop Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Gazoop Recent Development

12.8 Taxi Mobility

12.8.1 Taxi Mobility Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Taxi Dispatch Software Introduction

12.8.4 Taxi Mobility Revenue in Taxi Dispatch Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Taxi Mobility Recent Development

