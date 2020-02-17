Tax Software Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022

This report studies the Tax Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions and splits the Tax Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The large downstream demand for Tax Software has been and still remains fairly stable. The Global market size for Tax Software reached 9339.06 M USD in 2016 from 8036.13 M USD in 2012.

The major players in global market include

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

H&R Block

EGov Systems

Intuit Inc.

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Drake Software

BLUCORA

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Tax Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

Europe

Japan

China

India

Others

On the basis of product, the Tax Software market is primarily split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Small Business and Individuals

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Tax Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Tax Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Tax Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017)

1.2.1 North America Tax Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2.2 Europe Tax Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2.3 Japan Tax Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2.4 China Tax Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2.5 India Tax Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2.6 Others Tax Software Market Status and Outlook

1.3 Classification of Tax Software by Product

1.3.1 Global Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Global Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2017

1.3.3 Cloud Based

1.3.4 On-Premises

1.4 Tax Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small Business and Individuals

1.4.2 Midsize Enterprise

1.4.3 Large Enterprise

2 Global Tax Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Tax Software Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.3 Technology Trends

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Avalara

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.3 Avalara Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.2 Vertex, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.3 Vertex, Inc. Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.3 SOVOS

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.3 SOVOS Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.4 H&R Block

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.3 H&R Block Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.5 EGov Systems

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.3 EGov Systems Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.6 Intuit Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.3 Intuit Inc. Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.7 Xero

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.3 Xero Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.8 Thomson Reuters

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.3 Thomson Reuters Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.9 Exactor

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.3 Exactor Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.10 Wolters Kluwer

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.3 Wolters Kluwer Tax Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

………

4 Global Tax Software Market Size by Product and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Tax Software Market Size by Product (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Tax Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Top Consumer / End Users of Tax Software

5 North America Tax Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Tax Software Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 North America Tax Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.3 North America Tax Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

6 Europe Tax Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Tax Software Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 Europe Tax Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

6.3 Europe Tax Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

Continued…..

