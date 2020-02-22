TAX SOFTWARE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND TOP KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS REPORT

This report focuses on the global Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Tax Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

TurboTax

QuickBooks

TaxAct

CompleteTax

Jackson Hewitt

H&R Block

Liberty Tax

TaxSlayer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linux

Macintosh OS

Microsoft Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

