TAX SOFTWARE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND TOP KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS REPORT

This report focuses on the global Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Tax Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
TurboTax
QuickBooks
TaxAct
CompleteTax
Jackson Hewitt
H&R Block
Liberty Tax
TaxSlayer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Linux
Macintosh OS
Microsoft Windows
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Linux
1.4.3 Macintosh OS
1.4.4 Microsoft Windows
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tax Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Tax Software Market Size
2.2 Tax Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Tax Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Tax Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Tax Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Tax Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Tax Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Tax Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Tax Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Tax Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Tax Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 TurboTax
12.1.1 TurboTax Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.1.4 TurboTax Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 TurboTax Recent Development
12.2 QuickBooks
12.2.1 QuickBooks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.2.4 QuickBooks Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 QuickBooks Recent Development
12.3 TaxAct
12.3.1 TaxAct Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.3.4 TaxAct Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TaxAct Recent Development
12.4 CompleteTax
12.4.1 CompleteTax Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.4.4 CompleteTax Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CompleteTax Recent Development
12.5 Jackson Hewitt
12.5.1 Jackson Hewitt Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.5.4 Jackson Hewitt Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Jackson Hewitt Recent Development
12.6 H&R Block
12.6.1 H&R Block Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.6.4 H&R Block Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 H&R Block Recent Development
12.8 Liberty Tax
12.8.1 Liberty Tax Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.8.4 Liberty Tax Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Liberty Tax Recent Development
12.9 TaxSlayer
12.9.1 TaxSlayer Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tax Software Introduction
12.9.4 TaxSlayer Revenue in Tax Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 TaxSlayer Recent Development
Continued…..
