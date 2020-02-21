Tau Protein Inhibitors Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Tau protein is found in abundance in neurons of the central nervous system. This protein is a product of microtubule-associated protein tau (MAPT) gene, that is located on chromosome 17. It is associated with pathologies of several nervous system disorders, such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The main function of the protein is to stabilize microtubules. There are six isoforms of the protein present in the brain tissue which can be distinguished by their number of binding domains. The advancements in the protein by hyperphosphorylation and aggregation are observed in a molecular study of the disease.

AC Immune SA is developing a number of tau proteins inhibitor molecules. Neurimmune Holding AG is also in the process of developing BIIB076 as a tau protein inhibitor, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is another company developing tau proteins.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

