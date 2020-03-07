Tattoo Needles Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2028

Tattoo is a type of skin modification which includes designing done by inserting dyes, ink and pigments, either temporary or permanent, into the skin layer called dermis for changing the natural pigmentation. Tattoo has gained popularity worldwide. According to various surveys conducted in the U.S., approximately 21% of the U.S. population had one or more tattoos in 2012. Tattoos are made with tattoo needles. These needles are attached to a hand-held device, which is used by the tattoo artist for making the tattoo. These tattoo needles come in various configurations and for different purposes. Tattoo needles are very specific regarding the design, and have sharp ends attached with a bar. These needles penetrate the skin to inject ink into the skin. Initially, single tattoo needles were used for tattooing, however, minimum three needles are utilized now to form an outline of the tattoo. Tattoo designs are also being made with the help of advanced computer graphics technology. Different tattoo needles are selected for different tattoo designs, based on the type and size of tattoo.

Tattoo Needles Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Growing popularity of tattoos and increased awareness on safety related to tattoos is expected to boost the market for tattoo needles. Tattoo needles are available in various configurations apt for different purposes. Increase in number of tattoo parlors, increase in disposable income, availability of various tattoo designs, and rise in number of tattoo needles manufacturers are also expected to drive the tattoo needles market during the forecast period. However, side-effects related to tattoos like allergic reactions, skin infections, granulomas, and blood-borne disease risks associated to these tattoo needles might hinder market growth for tattoo needles. Also, several social and religious taboos regarding tattooing is also expected to obstruct market growth for tattoo needles during the forecast period.

Tattoo Needles Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, Tattoo Needles Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, needle size, applications and geography.

On the basis of product type, Tattoo Needles Market can be segmented as:

Magnum

Round Liners

Round Shaders

Flat

Turbo

Textured

Cartridge

On the basis of Needle Size, Tattoo Needles Market can be segmented as:

#12 (0.35mm)

#10 (0.30mm)

#8 (0.25mm)

#6 (0.20mm)

Others

On the basis of applications, Tattoo Needles Market can be segmented as:

Lining

Shading or Coloring

On the basis of geography, Tattoo Needles Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Tattoo Needles Market: Overview

Global Tattoo Needles market is expected to grow significantly owing it to the increasing popularity of tattoos, globally. #12 with the 0.35mm is expected to be the most common diameter used for tattoo needles available in the tattoo needle market. Tattoo needles available in the market are majorly pre-sterilized and disposable. The diameter of tattoo needle pins affect how the ink flows in the skin. The narrower the diameter, the finer and more controlled the stream of ink flows. #10 0.30mm tattoo needles, also referred as bugpins, are expected to be the most common diameter for outlining purposes. The ink flow is more focused in very precise lines and are controlled with these tattoo needles. Textured tattoo needles are used for holding the ink more efficiently, as these are not polished on the tapers. These tattoo needles provide higher level of pigmentation in the skin, majorly while a solid coloring tattooing.

Tattoo Needles Market: Region-wise Outlook

Tattoo needles are expected to be consumed more in the developed countries. Europe’s market for tattoo needles is expected to be one of the major markets, owing it to the high demand for tattoos and huge number of tattoo needles manufacturers in the region. North America and China market for tattoo needles is also expected to grow significantly, owing it to the growing awareness on safety related to tattoo needles and increasing demand for tattooing.

Tattoo Needles Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Tattoo Needles market identified across the value chain include: Mithra, Eikon Device, Pro Needle, Magic Moon, Bullet, Barber DTS, Cheyenne, Precision, Stigma-Rotary, Kwadron, TATSoul, Black Widow, Powerline, Cloud Dragon, Wujiang Shenli, Guangzhou Yuelong and Dongguan Hongtai.