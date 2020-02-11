Target Drones Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025 by Key Players Analysis

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Target Drones Market Research Report 2019”.
A target drone is an unmanned aerial vehivle, generally remote controlled, usually used in the training of anti-aircraft crews.
The increasing demand of target drones in militaries across the globe is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the market. The market has been segmented based on engine type, end user, fit, platform, target type, and region.
This report focuses on Target Drones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Target Drones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Target Drones Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Boeing
- Qinetiq
- Northrop Grumman
- Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
- Airbus
- Lockheed Martin
- Leonardo
- BSK Defense
- Air Affairs Australia
- Saab AB
- Aerotargets
- ASV Global
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Aerial Targets
- Ground Targets
- Underwater Targets
- Sea Surface Targets
The worldwide market for Target Drones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Target Drones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Defense
- Homeland Security
- Commercial
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
