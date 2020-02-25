Tapioca -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Tapioca Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global tapioca market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2017-2021.
Tapioca is a starch extracted from the roots of cassava. It mainly contains carbohydrates and low amounts of nutrients like vitamins, fiber, proteins, and others. It has a texture similar to corn flour. It has a neutral taste and is grain-free, gluten-free, and nut-free. It is called by different names in different regions.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tapioca market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Tapioca Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• American Key Food Products
• Cargill
• Ingredion
• Tate & Lyle
• Venus Starch Suppliers
Other prominent vendors
• AGRANA Beteiligungs
• Emsland Group
• Grain Millers
• Grain Processing Corporation
• Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
• PT Budi Starch & Sweetener
• Royal Ingredients Group
• Tereos
• VIET DELTA CORPORATION
Market driver
• Growing demand in various developing countries
Market driver
• Growing demand in various developing countries
Market challenge
• Adverse health effects
Market challenge
• Adverse health effects
Market trend
• Usage of natural gum
Market trend
• Usage of natural gum
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Global specialty food ingredient market
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast by revenue
- Market size and forecast by volume
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
- Global tapioca market by application
- Animal feed application
- Food and beverage application
- Industrial application
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
- Global tapioca market by product type
- Global tapioca animal feed market
- Global tapioca flour market
- Global tapioca chips, pellets, and pearls market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global tapioca market by geography
- Tapioca market in APAC
- Tapioca market in EMEA
- Tapioca market in Americas
PART 09: Key leading countries
- Tapioca market in China
- Tapioca market in US
- Tapioca market in France
- Tapioca market in Australia
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Continued……
