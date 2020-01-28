Tantalum Capacitors Market driven by wide range of applications in automotive, industrial, and defense & aerospace sectors

Tantalum capacitor is a subtype of an electrolytic capacitor. It consist of tantalum metal which works as an anode. An anode is coated with an insulating oxide layer, which works as the dielectric and a conductive cathode is present around it. A very small leakage DC current may flow through the capacitor as the anode is isolated from the cathode. These capacitors offers superior frequency and stability as they are polarized capacitors. The tantalum capacitors are used in a very thin layer dielectric. Tantalum capacitors are used in various application such as electronic gadgets, military applications, medical devices, audio amplifiers, and power supply filtering among others.

Market Dynamics: Global Tantalum Capacitors Market

The global tantalum capacitors market is primarily driven by wide range of applications in various industries such as automotive, industrial, and defense & aerospace among others. Tantalum capacitors are used in numerous applications as it offers high capacity, long term stability, reliability, and low leakage current. In electronic gadgets they are used in tablets, laptops and mobile phones. Considering all these factors, the global tantalum capacitors market is anticipated to witness a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, tantalum capacitors are used extensively in aerospace equipment and gas turbine as well. In addition to this, the tantalum capacitors offer tighter tolerances and a wider operating temperature range in military specifications versions (MIL-SPEC). In military applications they are a popular replacement for aluminum electrolytes as they do not tend to dry out and change capacitance over time. As a result of these factors, the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace through the forecast.

In medical electronics, tantalum capacitors plays an important role as it offer high stability in electronic devices. In addition to this, as stability is a critical factor, tantalum capacitors are also used in audio amplifier. Moreover, tantalum capacitors manufacturers are focusing on developing new and advanced products focused on automotive applications owing to the potential offered by automotive industry. Advancement in technology in automotive industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunity to the global tantalum capacitors market during forecast period.

However, large number of the tantalum ores are located in Africa, wherein socio political parameters are anticipated to introduce major gap in demand and supply in the near future. This, consequently, is anticipated to result in increased price of tantalum capacitors in next couple of years. This is anticipated to be the major restraining factor to the growth of tantalum capacitor market. However, the impact of pricing element is anticipated to be low throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: Global Tantalum Capacitors Market

The global tantalum capacitors market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the global tantalum capacitors market is classified into tantalum foil electrolytic capacitor, tantalum capacitors with porous anode and solid electrolyte, and tantalum capacitors with porous anode and liquid electrolyte. Based on application, the global market can be segmented into electronic warfare equipment, medical devices, audio amplifiers, power supply filtering, electronic gadgets, sample and hold circuits, telecommunication infrastructure and others. Additionally, based on geography, the market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global tantalum capacitors market with significant developments include KYOCERA Corporation, AVX Corporation, KEMET, Vishay, Panasonic, Abracon, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Sunlord, and TE Connectivity among others. AVX Corporation is one of the top vendors of tantalum capacitors market, as it offers highly reliable solid tantalum capacitors for medical and military applications.