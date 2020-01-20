TANK CONTAINER SHIPPING MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Tank Container Shipping – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
This report focuses on the global Tank Container Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tank Container Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.
Tank container is used to transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials. It is built according to the ISO standards. Tank container is a vessel of stainless steel enclosed by an insulation and protected with a layer of polyurethane and aluminum. The vessel is placed inside a steel frame. Tank container can be loaded from the top and unloaded from the bottom. A standard tank container consists of a manhole, and at least one valve on the top and one at the bottom. Loading and unloading of tank container is carried out by connecting hoses facility of the valves of the tank and it is generally done using pumps. The selection of the tank container loading and unloading is done on the basis of installation and regulation of products it contains. Tank containers are used in transportation and handling of liquid products such as chemicals, oil, and liquid food products.
Demand for tank container shipping is anticipated to increase due to factors such as disadvantages of pipeline transportation, and low price and suitability vis-à-vis other modes of transportation. Pipeline transportation carries various disadvantages such as higher lead time, threat from natural disasters, and low efficiency for short distance transportation. Furthermore, rise in exploration and production (E&P) activities in the oil & gas industry is expected to drive the demand for tank container shipping in the near future.
The Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE are witnessing growth in the export of petroleum products like oil and gas. The largest oil-producing countries include African countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, and Tanzania. As a result, the growth of exploration and production (E&P) activities will increase in these regions. Consequently, the need for tank container shipping will increase in EMEA, which in turn, will propel growth in the sea containers market.
In 2017, the global Tank Container Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Bulkhaul
Den Hartogh Logistics
HOYER Group
NewPort
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wines & Spirits
Fruit Juices
Sweet Oils
Chemicals
Fuels
Toxic Substances
Gases
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Petroleum
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
