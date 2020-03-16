Tank Cleaning Service Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Tank Cleaning Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tank Cleaning Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Chemical tankers transport an enormous variety of chemical and oil products in global and short sea trade. Due to this variety the next cargo is almost never identical with the previous cargo. Thus tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.
The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.
One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Tank Cleaning Systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Mideast regions.
In 2018, the global Tank Cleaning Service market size was 470 million US$ and it is expected to reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dulsco
National Tank Services
Clean Harbors
Tradebe Refinery Services
Evergreen Industrial Services
ARKOIL Technologies
SWS Environmental Services
System Kikou Co
Thompson Industrial Services LLC
HTS
Bluestar
Midwestern Services Inc
Veolia Environment
Dynea
Jereh Group
STS
Kanganyouguan
Yongxin Cleaning
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Manual Cleaning Service
Automated Cleaning Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Crude Oil Tanks
Refinery Tanks
Commercial Tank
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Tank Cleaning Service Manufacturers
Tank Cleaning Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Tank Cleaning Service Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors

