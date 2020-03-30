Tank Cleaning Service Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Tank Cleaning Service Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Tank Cleaning Service Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Chemical tankers transport an enormous variety of chemical and oil products in global and short sea trade. Due to this variety the next cargo is almost never identical with the previous cargo. Thus tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.

The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.

One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Tank Cleaning Systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Mideast regions.

In 2018, the global Tank Cleaning Service market size was 470 million US$ and it is expected to reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dulsco

National Tank Services

Clean Harbors

Tradebe Refinery Services

Evergreen Industrial Services

ARKOIL Technologies

SWS Environmental Services

System Kikou Co

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

HTS

Bluestar

Midwestern Services Inc

Veolia Environment

Dynea

Jereh Group

STS

Kanganyouguan

Yongxin Cleaning

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manual Cleaning Service

Automated Cleaning Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Crude Oil Tanks

Refinery Tanks

Commercial Tank

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tank Cleaning Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tank Cleaning Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Tank Cleaning Service Manufacturers

Tank Cleaning Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Tank Cleaning Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

