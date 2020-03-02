Tampons (Feminine Hygiene) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Rising Preferences, Boost Growth, Key Developments

This research study added to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH) focusing on the Tampons (Feminine Hygiene) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analyticsdelivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry during the review period, 2018-2023. Overall, the purpose of this assessment is to present a clear picture highlighting the transformations expected to occur in the Tampons (Feminine Hygiene) driven by major trends and opportunities.

Tampons (Feminine Hygiene) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Tampons market of Asia-Pacific covering 5 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea

Tampons – A tampon is a mass of absorbent material (typically cotton, rayon, or a mixture of the two) inserted into a body cavity or wound to absorb bodily fluid. The most common type in daily use is designed to be inserted into the vagina during menstruation to absorb the flow of menstrual fluid. It is usually disposable. Includes mooncups

Tampons market in Asia-Pacific registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.53% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 467.01 Million in 2017, an increase of 5.72% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 7.52% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -5.83% over 2014.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Tampons.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Asia-Pacific’s Tampons (Feminine Hygiene) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Units.

Scope

– Overall Tampons (Feminine Hygiene) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

Table of Contents

1 Asia-Pacific Tampons Market Overview

1.1 Asia-Pacific Tampons Market Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1 Tampons Value Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1.1 Tampons Market by Value, 2012-22

1.1.2 Tampons Volume Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.2.1 Tampons Market by Volume, 2012-22

2 Australia Tampons Market Overview

2.1 Australia Tampons Market Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.1 Tampons Value Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.1.1 Tampons Market by Value, 2012-22

2.1.2 Tampons Volume Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.2.1 Tampons Market by Volume, 2012-22

2.2 Australia Tampons Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.2.1 Tampons Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.3 Australia Tampons Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

3 China Tampons Market Overview

3.1 China Tampons Market Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.1 Tampons Value Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.1.1 Tampons Market by Value, 2012-22

3.1.2 Tampons Volume Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.2.1 Tampons Market by Volume, 2012-22

3.2 China Tampons Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

3.2.1 Tampons Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

3.3 China Tampons Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

