Talent Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Talent Management Software Industry
In 2017, the global Talent Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sage
Newton Applicant tracking
iCIMS Talent Platform
Halogen TalentSpace by SABA
PeopleFluent
IBM Kenexa
Recruiterbox
BirdDogHR
Lumesse
WCN Talent Acquisition Suite
SAP SuccessFactors
ADP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Web-based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Business
Small-mid Sized Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
