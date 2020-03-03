TALENT ACQUISITION SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Talent Acquisition Software Industry

This report focuses on the global Talent Acquisition Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Acquisition Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Talent acquisition is the process of finding and acquiring skilled workforce as per the requirements in organizations. Talent acquisition team of HR department is responsible for searching, acquiring, assessing, and hiring candidates that will fit organizational goal and project requirements. Talent acquisition software helps organizations in leveraging video, social, and mobile technologies for managing talent lifecycle. This lifecycle includes the development of talent pools, integrating marketing automation tools, screening of applicants, and on-boarding of applicants.

With digitalization of talent acquisition solutions, companies can post jobs on the internet and receive hundreds of applications in a few minutes. However, there are some shortcomings from ATS. Many unqualified candidates apply, making it hard for employers to find qualified candidates. Also, candidate pools are limited to active candidates, who actively apply for jobs, not including passive candidates, who are not actively looking for jobs but open to other opportunities. Passive candidates account for 75% of the workforce, so it is important to reach out to them to hire the best candidates.

In 2017, the global Talent Acquisition Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CornerStone on Demand

IBM

Oracle

SAP

WorkDay

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Solutions

On-Demand Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Talent Acquisition Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Talent Acquisition Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Acquisition Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise Solutions

1.4.3 On-Demand Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size

2.2 Talent Acquisition Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Talent Acquisition Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Talent Acquisition Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Talent Acquisition Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Talent Acquisition Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CornerStone on Demand

12.1.1 CornerStone on Demand Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Talent Acquisition Software Introduction

12.1.4 CornerStone on Demand Revenue in Talent Acquisition Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CornerStone on Demand Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Talent Acquisition Software Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Talent Acquisition Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Talent Acquisition Software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Talent Acquisition Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Talent Acquisition Software Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Talent Acquisition Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 WorkDay

12.5.1 WorkDay Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Talent Acquisition Software Introduction

12.5.4 WorkDay Revenue in Talent Acquisition Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 WorkDay Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Continued…..

