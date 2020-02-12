Tahini Market in North America – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tahini in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tahini Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hulled Tahini

1.2.2 Unhulled Tahini

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Paste & Spreads

1.3.2 Halva & Other Sweets

1.3.3 Sauces & Dips

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Haitoglou Bros

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Tahini Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Haitoglou Bros Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Haitoglou Bros News

2.2 Prince Tahini

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Tahini Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Prince Tahini Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Prince Tahini News

2.3 Al Wadi Al Akhdar

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Tahini Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Al Wadi Al Akhdar News

2.4 Dipasa

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Tahini Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Dipasa Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Dipasa News

2.5 A.O. Ghandour & Sons

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Tahini Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 A.O. Ghandour & Sons News

2.6 Sesajal

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Tahini Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Sesajal Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.4 Business Overview

2.6.5 Sesajal News

2.7 Mounir Bissat

2.7.1 Profile

2.7.2 Tahini Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Mounir Bissat Tahini Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.4 Business Overview

2.7.5 Mounir Bissat News

Continued…..

