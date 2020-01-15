Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, May 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ —

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018

Tactical clothing products are specific pattern-based apparels, which are used by private securityimilitary companies and detective agencies as a protective clothing. Similarly, outdoor clothing is used in outdoor activities and recreational games for safety purposes.

The analysts forecast the global tactical and outdoor clothing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• 5.11
• Decathlon
• LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley)
• Propper
• Under Armour

Market driver
• Wide product mix and product assortment
Market challenge
• Threat of data safety for smart clothing
Market trend
• Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Global outdoor clothing market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global tactical clothing market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Segmentation by distribution channel
• Comparison by distribution channel
• Offline distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Online distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing
• Smart technologies in tactical and outdoor clothing
• Emergence of flame-resistant tactical clothing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• 5.11
• Decathlon
• LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley)
• Propper
• Under Armour
Continued…..

