Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018

Tactical clothing products are specific pattern-based apparels, which are used by private securityimilitary companies and detective agencies as a protective clothing. Similarly, outdoor clothing is used in outdoor activities and recreational games for safety purposes.

The analysts forecast the global tactical and outdoor clothing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 5.11

• Decathlon

• LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley)

• Propper

• Under Armour

Market driver

• Wide product mix and product assortment

Market driver

• Wide product mix and product assortment

Market challenge

• Threat of data safety for smart clothing

Market challenge

• Threat of data safety for smart clothing

Market trend

• Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Global outdoor clothing market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global tactical clothing market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Segmentation by distribution channel

• Comparison by distribution channel

• Offline distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Online distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing

• Smart technologies in tactical and outdoor clothing

• Emergence of flame-resistant tactical clothing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• 5.11

• Decathlon

• LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley)

• Propper

• Under Armour

Continued…..