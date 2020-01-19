TABULAR ALUMINA 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, MARKET SHARE, STATUS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The global Tabular Alumina market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tabular Alumina volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tabular Alumina market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tabular Alumina in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tabular Alumina manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alteo

Almatis (OYAK Group)

Xieta

Bisley group

Ransom & Randolph (R&R)

SILKEM

Imerys Fused Minerals

Possehl Erzkontor

AluChem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Coarse Tabular Alumina

Fine Tabular Alumina

Segment by Application

Refractories

Ceramic Rollers

Filters in Aluminium Industry

Table Of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Tabular Alumina

1.1 Definition of Tabular Alumina

1.2 Tabular Alumina Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tabular Alumina Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Coarse Tabular Alumina

1.2.3 Fine Tabular Alumina

1.3 Tabular Alumina Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Tabular Alumina Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Refractories

1.3.3 Ceramic Rollers

1.3.4 Filters in Aluminium Industry

1.4 Global Tabular Alumina Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Tabular Alumina Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Tabular Alumina Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Tabular Alumina Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Tabular Alumina Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Tabular Alumina Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Tabular Alumina Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Tabular Alumina Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Tabular Alumina Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Tabular Alumina

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tabular Alumina

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Tabular Alumina

….

8 Tabular Alumina Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Alteo

8.1.1 Alteo Tabular Alumina Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Alteo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Alteo Tabular Alumina Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Almatis (OYAK Group)

8.2.1 Almatis (OYAK Group) Tabular Alumina Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Almatis (OYAK Group) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Almatis (OYAK Group) Tabular Alumina Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Xieta

8.3.1 Xieta Tabular Alumina Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Xieta Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Xieta Tabular Alumina Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Bisley group

8.4.1 Bisley group Tabular Alumina Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Bisley group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Bisley group Tabular Alumina Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Ransom & Randolph (R&R)

8.5.1 Ransom & Randolph (R&R) Tabular Alumina Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Ransom & Randolph (R&R) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Ransom & Randolph (R&R) Tabular Alumina Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

