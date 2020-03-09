Table Top Band Sealer Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017-2027

Table Top Band Sealer – Market Overview

In last few decades, demand for the long lasting packaging is growing across the globe. Packaging demand directly affects the demand for the table top band sealer and its market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Strict government regulations related to the food safety create an opportunity for the packaged food manufacturer. Sealing of packaged food not only ensures the contamination of product but also reduces the chance of degradation and increases the shelf life of the product. The table top band sealer manufacturers have always done technological innovation for building a kind of sealer that combines high production output, improved production quality, reliability with little manpower and maintenance. On the basis of end use, table top band sealer is used by various industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and cosmetic & personal care etc. Fully automated and semi-automated table top band sealers are available in the market for bags and pouches packaging. The fully automated table top band sealer is the foremost choice of the large packaging manufacturer, but semi-automatic table top sealer is suitable for small and mid-size packaging business operator.

Table Top Band Sealer – Market Dynamics

One of the significant factors which contribute to the growth of the table top band sealer market is the strict regulation regarding food safety and increasing health awareness among consumer. Peoples started preferring packaged food so it directly impacting the demand of the table top band sealer for fulfilling the demand for the packaged food. Alternatively, packaging is the primary need of various industry such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical. Due to the broad range of end-use industry table top band sealer market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Technological innovation for improving the performance is a key trend in the table top band sealer market. Therefore, the quality of the machine and the sealing may vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, it may hamper the growth of the market.

Table Top Band Sealer – Market Segmentation

Table top band sealer market can be segmented into product type, operation type, and end use industry.

On the basis of product type, table top band sealer market is segmented into –

Horizontal table top band sealer or rapid sealer

Vertical rotary table top sealer

Portable bag sealer

Validatable table top sealer

On the basis of operation type, table top band sealer market is segmented into –

Automatic Sealer

Semi-Automatic Sealer

Manual Sealer

On the basis of end use industry, table top band sealer market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Others (Agriculture, Automotive etc.)

Table Top Band Sealer Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the table top band sealer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest table top band sealer market, due to the rising demand for packaged food and pharmaceutical product. Western Europe is expected to be the second largest subscriber in terms of volume and value for table top band sealer. Apart from this, the great evolution of the retail sector in the growing economies such as India & China is expected to boost further the sales of the table top band sealer market in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is expected to occupy significant share in table top band sealer market. The Asia Pacific and Western Europe have the largest regional market for table top band sealer, owing to high demand from various industry for packaging. The Middle East and Central and South America are expected to observe considerable growth rates in the near future.

Table Top Band Sealer Market – Major Players

Few of the key players identified across the globe in the table top band sealer market are Plexpack Corp, Daily Sealing System Co., Ltd., RM Sealers LTD, Venus Hartung Pty Ltd, Wu-Hsing Electronics Co., Ltd., Packaging Aids Corp, All Packaging Machinery Corporation, Inpak Systems, Inc., among others.

