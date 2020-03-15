Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2028

Systemic mastocytosis is rare disease which affects very few people and it causes due to C-kit mutation which leads to higher number of mast cell production in the body resulting in accumulation of excessive mast cells in the internal body organs such as spleen, liver, bone marrow and small intestine etc. Recently in 2016, World Health Organization (WHO) updated the prognosis, diagnosis and systemic mastocytosis treatment guidelines for the disease which in turn helped to bring uniformity in the approach by healthcare professionals. The manufacturers in the systemic mastocytosis treatment market are focusing on evaluating possible treatment options to cure the disease by investing heavily in the research & development. Various leading manufacturers are focusing on gaining FDA approval to respective drugs for the systemic mastocytosis treatment to enhance their revenue generation.

Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing awareness about the systemic mastocytosis treatment as well as symptoms of the disease due to extended effort by non-profit organizations, governmental associations and through other platforms expected to drive the growth of the systemic mastocytosis treatment market. Updation by WHO in diagnosis, prognosis and treatment approach helped gain traction, driving the growth of systemic mastocytosis treatment market. Increasing approvals and launches of drugs for the systemic mastocytosis treatment expected to drive the growth of the market. E.g. In Feb. 2019, Blueprint Medicines Corporation received approval for the start of clinical phase III trial of avapritinib for systemic mastocytosis treatment which in turn expected to fuel the growth of the systemic mastocytosis treatment market. Increasing spending on research & development by various pharmaceutical companies to develop novel systemic mastocytosis treatment expected to further fuel the growth of market. Increasing early diagnosis rate subsequently followed by increasing treatment seeking rate further expected to drive the growth of the systemic mastocytosis treatment market. Whereas, varying person to person prognosis of the systemic mastocytosis treatment approach may hamper the potential growth of the systemic mastocytosis treatment market.

Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global systemic mastocytosis treatment market is segmented based on the by drug class, indication, route of administration, distribution channel and region

By drug class, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is segmented as:

Antihistamines

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Proton pump inhibitors

Epinephrine

Steroids

Mast-cell stabilizers

By indication, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is segmented as:

Indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM)

Systemic Mastocytosis associated with Hematologic Non-mast Cell Lineage Disorder (SM-AHNMD)

Aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM)

Mast cell leukemia (MCL)

By route of administration, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectables

Topical

By distribution channel, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Overview

The global systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing novel treatment options. By drug class, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by the mast cell stabilizers due to superior efficacy. By indication, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) due to higher prevalence. By route o administration, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by injectables. By distribution channel, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by the retail pharmacies due to higher patient footfall.

Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The global systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to comparatively higher prevalence of the disease. Europe systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be second most lucrative market due to higher treatment seeking rate. Latin America expected to show gradual growth in the systemic mastocytosis treatment market due to steadily increasing diagnosis. Asia-Pacific is emerging systemic mastocytosis treatment market due to increasing diagnosis subsequently followed by treatment. Middle East & Africa is the least lucrative systemic mastocytosis treatment market due to least diagnostic rate and lower awareness about the symptoms.

Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the systemic mastocytosis treatment market are: Bausch Health Companies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, EPI Health, LLC, and Kaleo Inc.