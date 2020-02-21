System on Chip (SoC) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

System-on-chip (SoC) refers to an integrated circuit on which various electronic components are combined such as transistors, memory units, control units, peripherals, and others, depending on the type of application. It includes both hardware and software that result in better response time with efficient power consumption. SoC is an effective way to increase the performance of the device and helps to meet the increasing computational demand.

The mounting use of smart devices such as laptops and smartphones across the globe in the past few years has provided a huge thrust to the global SoC market. Moreover, the development of technologically advanced SoCs that house more features within a specified area, leading to better resistivity of wires and higher interconnectivity, is further driving the global SoC market. Application of these functions has resulted in the declining cost per function of integrated circuits (ICs).

The lowering of costs per function of ICs has been another major driver of the global SoC market, further enhancing the applications of SoCs across different industry verticals. The vast developments in the field of ICs in recent years, allowing significant design changes in microcontrollers and microprocessors and making it possible to embed different patterns within a single chip, have also been key to the development of the global SoC market in the past few years. All these factors are likely to boost the market growth for SoC market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The global System on Chip (SoC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on System on Chip (SoC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall System on Chip (SoC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Qualcomm

Apple

Samsung Electronics

MediaTek

Spreadtrum Communications

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Others

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

