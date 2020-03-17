System in Package (SiP) Technology Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

SiP is a packaging technology, which contains multiple die in a single module. It is a mixture of various integrated circuits in a compact size, which further reduces the cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP dies can be stacked vertically or tiled horizontally with standard off-chip wire bonds or solder bumps.
In 2018, the global System in Package (SiP) Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amkor Technology
Fujitsu
Toshiba Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Samsung Electronics
Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology
ChipMOS Technologies
Powertech Technologies
ASE Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2-D IC Packaging
2.5-D IC Packaging
3-D IC Packaging
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Telecommunication
Industrial System
Aerospace & Defense
Others (Traction & Medical)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 2-D IC Packaging
1.4.3 2.5-D IC Packaging
1.4.4 3-D IC Packaging
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Electronics
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Telecommunication
1.5.5 Industrial System
1.5.6 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.7 Others (Traction & Medical)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size
2.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players System in Package (SiP) Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into System in Package (SiP) Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Application
……Continued
