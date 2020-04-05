System-in-Package Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

System-in-Package Market 2019

The System-in-Package Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

SiP is a packaging technology, which contains multiple die in a single module. It is a mixture of various integrated circuits in a compact size, which further reduces the cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP dies can be stacked vertically or tiled horizontally with standard off-chip wire bonds or solder bumps.

The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices as one of the primary growth factors for this semiconductor packaging market. The consumer electronics devices industry has witnessed a massive transformation in the recent years, where feature phones were replaced by smartphones and personal computers by laptops and tablets.

Furthermore, the adoption of the smart homes concept, where electronic devices can be monitored and controlled with the help of mobile applications, will further transition this industry. This will induce electronic device manufacturers to constantly upgrade their products in terms of several factors such as design, processing power, power consumption, and user-interface, that will require the use of robust technology and develop compact devices. This demand for compact electronic devices will compel semiconductor manufacturers to develop denser ICs with increased circuitry, which will boost the demand for advanced IC packagingtechniques such as SiP.

In 2018, the global System-in-Package market size was 5220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Amkor Technology

ASE

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)

Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

United Test and Assembly Center (UTAC)

…

Semiconductors are a necessary part of electronic devices, enabling progress in communications, healthcare, computing, transportation, military systems, clean energy, and countless other uses. They are occasionally referred to as integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips and are made from uncontaminated elements, normally germanium and silicon, or compounds such as gallium arsenide. Due to their task in the production of electronic devices, semiconductors are a crucial part of daily life. The use of devices such as radios, smartphones, TVs, video games, computers, or sophisticated medical diagnostic equipment is dependent on semiconductors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

2D IC

2.5D IC

3D IC

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide System-in-Package status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the System-in-Package advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

