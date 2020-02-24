Synthetic Vision System 2019 Market Highlights by Competitive Scenario with Impact of New Innovations, Drivers and Challenges to 2023

Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Synthetic Vision System Market – Overview

The uptick in the aviation sector has increased the demand for clear and intuitive vision in aviation cockpits. Market reports associated with the aerospace industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better. The market is projected to achieve an incremental CAGR in the forecast period.

The demand for amplified operational capabilities in aircrafts is raising the demand for synthetic vision systems. The rising adoption of synthetic vision systems in aircrafts has led to the utilization of cockpit display systems which is motivating the development of the market. The escalation in demand observed for business aircrafts, that heavily employ synthetic vision systems are expected to create new opportunities for expansion in the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Aircraft Avionics Systems Manufacturing Companies

Aircraft OEMs

Airlines

Aviation Authorities

Defense Organizations

Research Institutions & Regulatory Bodies

Competitive Analysis

The contestants are dynamically addressing the challenges to growth and are creating strategies that can have the best overall effect on the market’s development. The developments in the market are likely to be fuelled by the rise in investments and product inventions. The competitive outlook for the market is projected to diversify extensively in the coming period. The market competitors find themselves in a promising position with the capacity to handle the pace of change. The market influencers are taking an interest in the making of strong value chains that can yield increased profits. The perceived propensity for the market’s growth has improved following the accessibility to positive aspects in the market. The prospects for growth in the market have ample room for growth in the forecast period.

The key players in the synthetic vision system market are –

Aspen Avionics, Inc. (US), Avidyne Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), ForeFlight, LLC (US), Garmin Ltd. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3 Technologies Inc. (US), Thales SA (France) and United Technologies Corporation (US).

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 The EASA and FAA have approved certification for operational credit for low visibility approaches to 100 feet in Dassault Falcon 2000LXS, 900LX, and 2000S jets fortified with the FalconEye combined vision system (CVS). The FalconEye CVS, the original such system to be certified, permits both low-light and infrared camera-based enhanced vision system (EVS) and a database-driven synthetic vision system (SVS) imagery to be shown at the matching time on the head-up display (HUD), but the images are not overlaid.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the synthetic vision system market is carried out on the basis of display system, application, and region. On the basis of display system, the synthetic vision system market is segmented into navigation display, primary flight display, head-up & helmet mounted display and others. Based on the aircraft type, the synthetic vision system market is segmented into rotary wing and fixed wing. On the basis of application, the synthetic vision system market is segmented into civil and military aviation. The regions included in the synthetic vision system market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the synthetic vision system market includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Israel is among the principal markets for aircraft synthetic vision system in the Middle East region. Moreover, countries around the world such as India, Brazil, and Russia are witnessing a sharp uptick in corporate flights that last for a longer duration and have also improved their operations in emerging markets. The North American region is also witnessing a significant uptick in demand for synthetic vision systems, due to the existence of the US, which is among the major markets for synthetic vision system in the region. The increased pace observed in new product developments is expected to alter the market pace in the forecast period.

Scope of Report

The report on the global synthetic vision system market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Takeaways

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

3.7. Limitations

4 Market Landscape

4.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4. Segment Rivalry

4.1.5. Bargaining Power of Supplies

4.2. Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints

5.4. Market Opportunities

5.5. Market Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

Continued……

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Aircraft Synthetic Display System Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Aircraft Synthetic Display System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Aircraft Synthetic Display System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Aircraft Synthetic Display System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Rest of the World: Aircraft Synthetic Display System Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 6 Global Aircraft Synthetic Display System Display System Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 7 North America: Aircraft Synthetic Display System Display System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 8 Europe: Aircraft Synthetic Display System Display System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Continued…..

