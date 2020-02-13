Synthetic Rubber Market Will Be CAGR of 5.1% Between 2015 and 2023

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for synthetic rubber at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2023. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global synthetic rubber market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for synthetic rubber during the forecast period. The report also highlights the opportunities in the synthetic rubber market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global synthetic rubber market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the synthetic rubber market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global synthetic rubber market by segmenting it in terms of products and end-users. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global synthetic rubber market. Key players profiled in the report include LANXESS AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, TSRC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), DuPont, Dynasol Elastomers, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, and Versalis S.p.A. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of synthetic rubber for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of synthetic rubber is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key product segments and end-user segments of synthetic rubber. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.