Synthetic Rubber Market 2019 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Synthetic Rubber Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their prediction for the forecast period (2016-2023) revealed that the global synthetic rubber market can achieve substantial CAGR and scale past the valuation anticipated. Synthetic rubber is primarily an artificial elastomer, synthesized from petroleum byproducts. Unlike natural rubber, synthetic rubber shows better thermal stability and petroleum product compatibility. The component shows extremely good elasticity, oil resistance, durability, and waterproofing. These features of synthetic rubber have made it the choicest preference for several end-user industries such as footwear, construction, industrial, automotive & transportation, and others.

The coming years would see the synthetic rubber market growing mostly due to the presence of the automotive industry. Tire manufacturing is going to spur the market and ensure a better prospect. At the same time, the demand for eco-friendly products is quite huge owing to which the market can expect new entrants who would expand the scope for market expansion. The construction industry, the entertainment industry (In sports like Formula One and others), and others are also engaging much to guarantee market growth. But the synthetic rubber market can experience slight curb over the review period due to the volatility of the raw material prices.

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR, in their latest report of the global synthetic rubber market, segments the market by type, end-user industry.

Based on the type, the synthetic rubber market can be segmented into styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), Nitrile rubber (NBR), butadiene rubber (BR), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), and others. Other type includes Polyisoprene rubber (IR), isobutylene-isoprene (IIR), and Chloroprene rubber (CR). SBR has substantial market dominance owing to its low-temperature flexibility, excellent water resistance, and heat aging properties. It finds significant utility in the manufacturing of tubes, gaskets, conveyor belt covers, lining rubber, hoses, belts, tires, and seals. BR is expecting substantial growth owing to its percolation in construction and footwear industries.

On the basis of end use, the market is categorized into construction, automotive & transportation, industrial, footwear, and others. Automotive & transportation segment is ruling the market with considerable demand generated by the market consumption. Increasing construction activities across the globe are also providing thrust to the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR, in their global report on the synthetic rubber market, includes regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The APAC is the region with maximum market share in the global synthetic rubber market. The region has several countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and others who are revamping their industrial sectors. One such sector is the automotive sector which is directly getting traction for the regional market. The market is thriving owing to the lesser expensive resources and low labor cost. This has triggered several expansion strategic moves among market titans who are now looking at the APAC region as a possible new setup. The region is not just luring in the automotive sector but setting up ample scope for other industries such as footwear and construction to soar high.

Europe’s synthetic rubber market can expect substantial growth from the footwear industry. The region is also known as a robust hub for the automotive sector which can ensure significant growth for the regional market. North America’s growth would depend a lot on the construction sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Notable players, operating in the synthetic rubber market, as per the MRFR reports are Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), LANXESS (Germany), ZEON Corporation (Japan), Versalis S.p.A. (Italy), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), JSR Corporation (Japan), ExxonMobil (U.S.), LGChem (SouthKorea), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and others.

In 2018, Trinseo, a global manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, launched their new product of S-SBR grade. The product can serve diverse purpose, balance energy efficiency, and has good processability. The company has inaugurated its new plant for the production of the component in Schkopau in Germany.

