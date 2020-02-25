Synthetic Monitoring Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global synthetic monitoring market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17 % over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

The global synthetic monitoring market has been segmented into type, service, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Synthetic Monitoring market comprise of CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), BMC Software Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Dynatrace Software company (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), SmartBear Software (U.S.), AppDynamics (U.S.), Monitis (U.S.), Apica AB (Sweden), New Relic, Inc (U.S.), among others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Segments

On the basis of type, the Synthetic Monitoring Market is segmented into SaaS Application Monitoring, Mobile Application Monitoring, Web Application Monitoring, and API Monitoring.

Synthetic Monitoring is also termed as active monitoring, which does not involve any end-user/real user in a first place. Synthetic tracking is like monitoring on an outer and more significant level. By service, the market is segmented into Consulting, Training and Support, Implementation and Maintenance.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. Among these, the cloud is mostly used in the deployment. Around 90% of the enterprises across the globe have already moved their businesses to the cloud and the rest are planning to do the same. Regarding security, the on-premise deployment is considered suitable, and regarding pricing, the cloud model is appropriate.

By organization size, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise. Among these enterprises, the large enterprises are expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the high capability of these enterprises to invest in the emerging technology. Large enterprises are capable of deploying this software on private cloud reducing the risk of security breach. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises are expected to grow with the highest CAGR.

By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Commercial. Regarding vertical, the Information Technology & Telecommunication, government, and financial services sectors are using synthetic monitoring on a large scale and driving the market for synthetic monitoring.

