Synthetic Lubricant Market Opportunities, Key Players, Demand, Business Growth by 2023

Synthetic Lubricant Market Overview:

Synthetic Lubricant Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 39.34 Bn by 2023 with CAGR of 3.2% between by 2023.

Synthetic Lubricant has found in various applications such as engine oil, process oil, hydraulic oil, marine lubricants, metal working fluids, and others. Increasing in demand of automotive is likely to drive the global synthetic lubricant market growth. The growing automobile, construction and power & energy industry on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market particularly in Asia-Pacific, North America and in Europe region has boosted the global synthetic lubricant market over the forecasted period.

Synthetic Lubricant Market Key Players:

Synthetic Lubricant Market are: Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), The DOW Chemical Company (US), Fuchs Petolub SE (Germany), Total Lubricants (Europe), Demitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan), BP PLC (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Pennzoil (US), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Malaysia), and Others.

Synthetic Lubricant Market Segment Analysis:

Synthetic Lubricant Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, end users and region. Based on types of synthetic lubricant the market is segmented into silicones, esters, polyalphaolefin (PAO), polyalkylene glycol (PAG), and others (alkylated aromatics, Polybutene’s). Based on application of synthetic lubricant the market is segmented into engine oil, process oil, hydraulic oil, marine lubricants, metal working fluids, and others (compressor oils, gear oils, synthetic greases oils).

Based on end user the market segmented into automobile, construction, power & energy, mining, oil & gas, food processing, and others (turbines, vacuum pumps, soap & paint industries). Furthermore, based on region, market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Synthetic Lubricant Market Regional Analysis:

Synthetic Lubricant Market is classified on the basis of mixed geographic segmentation which involves regions such as America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific synthetic lubricant market is largest market owing to robust industry growth of application industry in China, Japan and India. Asia Pacific synthetic lubricant market size is likely to witness highest gains over the forecast period. Positive stance on end-use industries such as automobile, construction, power & energy, mining, oil & gas, food processing, and others in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia is predict to drive demand over the forecast period.

North America global synthetic lubricants led due to the US and Canada countries end user industries Ester based synthetic lubricants are expected to witness significant gains in terms of volume over the forecast period. Growing application of ester synthetic lubricants in aerospace engines on account of providing high thermal stability is expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Positive aerospace industry outlook in U.S. is expected to increase in demand of aerospace engine which in turn will increase the demand for global synthetic lubricants markets.

