SYNTHETIC LUBRICANT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Synthetic lubricant is a oil consisting of chemical compounds that are artificially made (synthesized). Synthetic lubricants can be manufactured using chemically modified petroleum components rather than whole crude oil, but can also be synthesized from other raw materials. Synthetic oil is used as a substitute for lubricant refined from petroleum when operating in extremes of temperature, because, in general, it provides superior mechanical and chemical properties to those found in traditional mineral oils
This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Lubricant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Synthetic Lubricant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Synthetic Lubricant capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic Lubricant in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Shell
ExxonMobil
BP
TOTAL
Chevron
FUCHS
Valvoline
Idemitsu Kosan
LUKOIL
JX Group
SK Lubricants
ConocoPhillips
Hyundai Oilbank
Sinopec
CNPC
DongHao
LOPAL
Copton
LURODA
Jiangsu Gaoke
Synthetic Lubricant Breakdown Data by Type
Gasoline Lubricants
Diesel fuel Lubricants
Synthetic Lubricant Breakdown Data by Application
Keep moving parts apart
Reduce friction
Transfer heat
Carry away contaminants & debris
Transmit power
Protect against wear
Prevent corrosion
Seal for gases
Stop the risk of smoke and fire of objects
Prevent rust.
Synthetic Lubricant Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Synthetic Lubricant Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
