Synthetic Leather Market Share, Industry Size, Type, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2023

Global Synthetic Leather Market by Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinylchloride (PVC) and Bio-Based), by End Use (Footwear, Furniture & Upholstery, Automotive, Clothing, Accessories, Sports, Electronics, and Others) and by Region till 2023

Competitive Landscapes:

The well-known competitors operating in the synthetic leather market are Mayur Uniquoters Limited (India), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd. (China), DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products (U.S.), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd. (India), Filwel Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), among others.

Synthetic Leather Market Overview:

The intensified demand for leather-like finish and appearance is a key driver for the expansion of the synthetic leather market. Reports that assess the chemicals and materials industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on numerous industry verticals that examine the market progress and forecasts. The market is estimated to attain a substantial CAGR growth in the forecast period.

The cost-effective and versatile nature of synthetic leather is increasing the market stake of the market. The increasing use of synthetic leather in the furniture and clothing industry is expected to intensify the advance of the market in the forecast period. The ethical issues related to the use of real leather has increased the demand for synthetic leather and is anticipated o generate new growth prospects in the approaching years.

Competitive Analysis:

The growth of the market is influenced by the presence of factors that are stimulating the growth of the market. The need to create a sustainable competitive advantage has accelerated the progress of the market in the forecast period. The diversified consumer tastes and trends in the market are anticipated to lead to an escalated development rate in the market. The use of strategic tools to further the development of the market in the coming years. The competitors have adopted diversified plans to increase their chances for success in the market. The creation of great competitive advantages is expected to aid in the development of the market. A substantial ascent in the number of promoters in the market is anticipated to shape a beneficial state of activities for the growth of the market in the forecasted period. The access to vital planned prospects imperative to the resultant stabilization of inflation is likely to produce a promising option for advancement in the forthcoming years.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmental analysis of the Synthetic Leather Market is carried out on the basis of end use, type, and region. On the basis of type, the synthetic leather market is segmented into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU), and bio-based. Based on the end user, the synthetic leather market is segmented into furniture & upholstery, footwear, automotive, accessories, clothing, and sports, among others. Based on the regions, the synthetic leather market comprises of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the synthetic leather market includes region such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is the principal market due to the progress in the automotive, footwear, and construction industry. Japan, India, and China are the important markets in this region due to an escalating investment in key end applications of synthetic leather. The European region is trailing the Asia Pacific region in terms of the market size in the synthetic leather market. The major backers to the regional market in the Asia Pacific are the U.K, Germany, France, and Italy. The automotive and aerospace industries in the European region are the key consumers in the market along with the rising use in accessories and footwear segment in this region, which is motivating the development of the regional market. The North American region is a significant region in the Market, which is closely following the European region. The U.S. is the chief market in this region due to the incidence of well-established end-use industries such as aerospace and automotive, along with the sports industry. The Latin American region is observing a stable growth in the end use industries in nations such as Argentina and Brazil. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa may gain a significant position due to the developing end-use industries such as construction and sports, which would help boost the development of the regional market.

Intended Audiences:

Synthetic Leather Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Synthetic Leather

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

