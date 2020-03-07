Synthetic Butadiene -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Synthetic Butadiene Industry

Description

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.

Butadiene is a raw material for the production of synthetic rubbers, which go into tyres for the automotive industry.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Texas Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell, both have perfect products. Europe is the largest producer and consumption market of butadiene, it is BASF and Evonik that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Butadiene, it should have large production share in daily chemical products. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the China, American and Europe account for above 70% of global market share in butadiene field.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The butadiene industry concentration is not very high in China, focusing in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

However, with additional supply coming amid continued weakness in the downstream synthetic rubber market, butadiene buyers have retreated to the sidelines, some factories shut down its butadiene unit. Recently, the price increases for the lack of butadiene, some small factories restart the unit.

In several years, more butadiene will be produced, and the cost will go down as the improvement of skill. The price of butadiene is effected by the economy and policy, after China G20, the price will increase in a short time. With the recovery of industry, butadiene market will be warm.

Global Synthetic Butadiene market size will increase to 10700 Million US$ by 2025, from 12600 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -2.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Butadiene.

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Butadiene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Butadiene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF(DE)

Lyondell Basell (US)

Shell Chemical(NL)

Ineos O&P (DE)

FPCC(TW)

ExxonMobil(US)

Sabic(SA)

Zeon(JP)

Dow(US)

LG Chem(KR)

JSR Corp(JP)

Evonik(DE)

Reliance Industries (IN)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)

Sinopec (CN)

CNPC (CN)

CNOOC(CN)

FREP(CN)

North Huajin (CN)

Synthetic Butadiene Breakdown Data by Type

Oxidative dehydrogenation

Extractive distillation

Synthetic Butadiene Breakdown Data by Application

SBR

PBR

SBS

ABS

Others

Synthetic Butadiene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synthetic Butadiene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Synthetic Butadiene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Butadiene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oxidative dehydrogenation

1.4.3 Extractive distillation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 SBR

1.5.3 PBR

1.5.4 SBS

1.5.5 ABS

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene Production

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Butadiene Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Butadiene Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Synthetic Butadiene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Synthetic Butadiene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Synthetic Butadiene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF(DE)

8.1.1 BASF(DE) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.1.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Lyondell Basell (US)

8.2.1 Lyondell Basell (US) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.2.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Shell Chemical(NL)

8.3.1 Shell Chemical(NL) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.3.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Ineos O&P (DE)

8.4.1 Ineos O&P (DE) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.4.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 FPCC(TW)

8.5.1 FPCC(TW) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.5.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 ExxonMobil(US)

8.6.1 ExxonMobil(US) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.6.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Sabic(SA)

8.7.1 Sabic(SA) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.7.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Zeon(JP)

8.8.1 Zeon(JP) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.8.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Dow(US)

8.9.1 Dow(US) Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.9.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 LG Chem(KR)

8.10.1 LG Chem(KR) Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Butadiene

8.10.4 Synthetic Butadiene Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 JSR Corp(JP)

8.12 Evonik(DE)

8.13 Reliance Industries (IN)

8.14 Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)

8.15 Sinopec (CN)

8.16 CNPC (CN)

8.17 CNOOC(CN)

8.18 FREP(CN)

8.19 North Huajin (CN)

Continued…

