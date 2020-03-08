Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – BASF SE , Eni S.p.A , Evonik Industries AG , Exxon Mobil , INEOS Group , LyondellBasell Industries and Forecast to 2025

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 115 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
This report studies the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF SE
Eni S.p.A
Evonik Industries AG
Exxon Mobil
INEOS Group
LyondellBasell Industries
PCS
Repsol
Royal Dutch Shell
SABIC
The Dow Chemical Company
TPC Group
Yeochun NCC
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2813847-global-synt…
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2813847-global-synthetic-b…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Research Report 2018
1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene
1.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Synthetic Butadiene
1.2.3 Bio-based Butadiene
1.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Segment by Application
1.3.1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 SB Rubber
1.3.3 Butadiene Rubber
1.3.4 SB Latex
1.3.5 ABS
1.3.6 Adiponitrile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………..
7 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF SE
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF SE Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Eni S.p.A
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Eni S.p.A Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Evonik Industries AG
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Evonik Industries AG Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Exxon Mobil
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Exxon Mobil Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 INEOS Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 INEOS Group Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 LyondellBasell Industries
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 LyondellBasell Industries Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 PCS
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 PCS Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Repsol
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Repsol Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)