Syngas Chemicals Market demand and value is increasing in the upcoming year| Celanese Corp, Eastman Chemical Company, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp and Petrochina Company Limited

The global syngas chemicals market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for syngas chemicals market in emerging countries. Rising disposable income in developing economies, growth in vehicle sales, increase in construction activity in emerging markets, technological advances such as big data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is aiding the syngas chemicals market growth.

The market for syngas chemicals reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2020. The market for syngas chemicals is fragmented with a large number of players. Major players in the market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Celanese Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, Methanex Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, and others. Acetyls accounted for the largest share of the market for syngas chemicals drugs market in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from methanol which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors

included government regulations to blend gasoline with methanol and rapid growth in the demand for passenger and heavy vehicles.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for syngas chemicals drugs market, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia Pacific is expectedto witness the fastest growth in the syngas chemicals drugs market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the syngas chemicals drugs market. China and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.The market is challenged by restraints such as increase in oil prices and rising trade protectionism.”

This research report categorizes the syngas chemicals market by type. Product type include a MTBE (Methyl tertiary-butyl ether), formaldehyde and resins, acetyls and methanol.

– 96 data tables

– Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA and Brazil

– Discussion about the effect of rising disposable income, growth in vehicle sales, and increase in construction activity to the syngas chemical market growth

– Information about usage of auto thermal reforming technology to reduce operating costs and increase operational efficiency

– Insight into the Government Initiatives, Regulatory Bodies and Major Associations representing Syngas Chemical industry

– Profiles of the Key Competitors of Syngas Chemicals Market, including Celanese Corp, Eastman Chemical Company, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Methanex Corp and Petrochina Company Limited”

