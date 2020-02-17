Synchronous Optical Networking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Synchronous Optical Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Synchronous Optical Networking development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Synchronous Optical Networking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc
Alcatel-Lucent, Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
ADVA Optical Networking SE
CIENA Corporation
Ericsson Inc
Fujitsu Ltd
Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.
JDS Uniphase Corporation
MRV Communications Inc.
Transmode
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)
Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET
Fiber Channel
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense
Governmen
Manufactures
Submarine
Mining
Transportation
Healthcare
Telecom
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
