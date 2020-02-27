Synbiotics Market Analyzed for the Projected Period of 2018-2028

The synbiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the aforementioned period. Several producers with an expanding manufacturing base for food and beverage along with the growing popularity of functional foods in territories like the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, Brazil and South Africa are expected to have positive influence on the future growth on the Synbiotics Market.

Dietary supplements and food ingredients having a consolidation of both prebiotics and probiotics are termed as symbiotic foods. They are majorly used to improve the gut health and also to improve gastro intestinal behaviour. Owing to their nutritional benefits, synbiotics have a large potential application in food & beverage, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical.

The requirement of probiotics and prebiotics in functional food and beverage is higher and ever rising. Speading health consciousness among buyers in the direction of nutritional supplementation is expected to play a major role in driving the synbiotics market growth over the next ten years. Synbiotics have a critical role in the mitigation of preventing osteoporosis, anti-allergic effects, reducing risks of cardiovascular & carcinogenic disorders and lactose intolerance. Manufacturers in food & beverage and in other industries are increasing the reinforcement of functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics in their product offerings in order to administer nutritional enrichment and other associated health benefits. Synbiotits, due to its application in pet food and pharmaceutical industries and the ascending importance of fibers in food & beverage industry is expected to increase the demand and supply chain for the synbiotics market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the promising markets for synbiotics over the forecasted period of account of dairy industry growth in China, India and New Zealand. In 2014, European Food Safety Authority have lower the upper limits for the use of protein and other supplements such as synbiotics in the fortification of infant food products and is thus expected to have a negative impact on the market. The propelling dairy industry in New Zealand, China, India and other developing countries is having a positive impact on the synbiotics market. Positive outlook on the food & beverage industry in Brazil and South Africa on account in increasing domestic consumption is expected to promote symbiotic market demand over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players in the global Synbiotics market are Viva 5 Coorporation, Sabinsa Coorporation, Groupe Danone, USA Laboratories Inc., Biomin Incorporated, Daflorn MLM5 Limited, Skystone Feed Coperative Limited, New Leaf, Yakult Pharmaceuticals, Chr. Hansen, Behn Mayer & Company Private Limited and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Synbiotics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of Synbiotics provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as geographies, grade type, application and end-use industry.

The Synbiotics market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for Synbiotics market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

