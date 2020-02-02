Switches Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2019 – 2025

Switches Market 2019

Whenever a switching mechanism relies on a mechanical action to change the direction or orientation of path continuity within its terminal base, it is referred to as an electromechanical switch. These switches can often be hampered by a short cycle life due to the inherent wear and tear associated with mechanical operation, but there are many switches that still can maintain a significant amount of cycles before signal and mechanical degradation.

Switches industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, EU, United States and China. Among them, Japan output value accounted for more than 31.33% of the total output value of global switches in 2016. ITT Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global switches market with the market share of 12.79%, in terms of revenue.

The global switches market is expected to reach $4769.10 million by 2022 from $4568.21 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 0.86% from 2017 to 2021. And China market is expected to be the biggest market with output market share of 28.12% in 2022.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the switches raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of switches.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of switches will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.

The global Switches market is valued at 4570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ITT Industries

NKK Switches

TE Connectivity

ALPS

Omron

APEM

E-Switch

Electroswitch

CTS

Carling Technologies

Honeywell

TOPLY

Channel Electronic

Bulgin

Panasonic

Grayhill

ITW Switches

OTTO

Arcolectric

Bourns

Copal Electronics

Eaton

Schurter

Schneider

Phoenix Contact

ELMA

EAO

NOVA

Lorlin

LEVITON

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tactile

Slide

Rotary

Encoder

Toggle

Push

Detect

Micro

Power

Dip

Segment by Application

Military

Aerospace

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

White Goods

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Switches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Switches

1.2 Switches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Switches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tactile

1.2.3 Slide

1.2.4 Rotary

1.2.5 Encoder

1.2.6 Toggle

1.2.7 Push

1.2.8 Detect

1.2.9 Micro

1.2.10 Power

1.2.11 Dip

1.3 Switches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Switches Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 White Goods

1.3 Global Switches Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Switches Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Switches Market Size

1.4.1 Global Switches Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Switches Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Switches Business

7.1 ITT Industries

7.1.1 ITT Industries Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ITT Industries Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NKK Switches

7.2.1 NKK Switches Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NKK Switches Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TE Connectivity

7.3.1 TE Connectivity Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TE Connectivity Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ALPS

7.4.1 ALPS Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ALPS Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Omron

7.5.1 Omron Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Omron Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 APEM

7.6.1 APEM Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 APEM Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 E-Switch

7.7.1 E-Switch Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 E-Switch Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

