Switch Wired Scalable Infrastructure Market 2017 to 2023: Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

The 2017 study has 214 pages, 104 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the artificial intelligence software, IOT Internet of things, drones, self-driving cars, and all manner of automated process increases use of the digital economy. Scalable Data Centers depend on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two-layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors described in this study.

Data center solutions are moving in the direction of being open standards-based, software-driven, and able to work seamlessly with DevOps to achieve cross-domain automation. The aim of IT is to meet agility and efficiency goals. Scalable data center wired switch represent one component of the move to a digital economy.

Speed is the new currency of business. Digital disruption is illustrated by Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Among many other well-known digital disruptors Salesforce stands out. These companies have IT that is characterized by the ability to respond to opportunities quickly. It is no longer possible to beat the competition by having a better product, lower prices, and the best people. That still matters, but is not enough.

To win, companies need an agile IT architecture, less expensive by a factor of 50 than existing IT, and that helps companies respond to the next big wave of opportunity and ride it faster than the competition. While corporate management is consumed in managing people by setting rules and creating workgroups that are effective, and things that are put in place to let people do their work, IT is consumed with increasing the levels of automation, making more parts of the organization automated. It is significant that no IT manager has ever become CEO or CFO of a major corporation, illustrating that the corporate management and IT functions are different.

IT organizations have become more complex, managing more endpoints that bring more data into the same IT center. The IT departments work to achieve end-to-end connectivity and services with a mandate to move to cloud computing.

In this context, servers, storage, cannot always be moved into a hyper-converged cloud infrastructure. Broadcom intelligent interconnect solutions are a key part of supporting Scalable Infrastructure inside any IT organization, supporting both cloud and existing infrastructure that is in place and functioning.

Broadcom is a leading vendor of switch semiconductor solutions focused on high-performance interconnect. It has successfully launched several generations of InfiniBand and Ethernet data center products. Strong competencies are provided for integrating mixed-signal processing and integrating complex ICs. Software development capability is a key strength because all complex integration is managed with software.

Software allows offering more complete solutions. A significant portfolio of intellectual property, IP, permits Mellanox to offer industry leading integration of signals at the chip level. This is a major shift in the way IT is conducted with integration of systems previously happening at the API level. Broadcom has significant IP and a large number of patents.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Market growth is a result of the ability of the switches to work inside a fiber infrastructure data center. Broadcom dominates its market segment. Switches are used to manage data transport inside the data center to move data much faster in the network inside the data center, to create any node to any node data transmission within the data center, and to process the mountains of data being generated by digital economy up to 1,000 times more efficiently than is now the case with traditional systems.”

Scalable Data Center Market Forecasts

Scalable wired infrastructure switch market forecast indicates that markets at $5 billion in 2017 are expected to reach $26.3 billion dollars worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the adapter units are offering breakthrough node to node integration capabilities that further automates a data center. Steady growth is anticipated because the adapter units are the best device for implementing efficient operations at low cost.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

– Broadcom

– Quantum

Market Participants

– Alphabet / Google

– Arris / Broadcom

– Brocade

– Cisco

– Facebook

– Mellanox

– Intel

– IBM

– Cavium

Key Topics

– Switch Wired Infrastructure

– Scalable Infrastructure

– Scalable Data Center

– Replacing All Existing Enterprise Data Centers

– Scalable Data Center Wired Switches

– Hyperscale Data Center

– Scale

– Automation

– Cloud Computing

– Cloud 2.0

– Automatic Rules

– Push-Button Actions

– Cloud Application Integration

– Container Control System

– Open Source Container

