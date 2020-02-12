Switch Dimmer Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Switch Dimmer Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 162 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Switch Dimmers are devices connected to a light fixture and used to lower the brightness of light. By changing the voltage waveform applied to the lamp, it is possible to lower the intensity of the light output. Although variable-voltage devices are used for various purposes, the term dimmer is generally reserved for those intended to control light output from resistive incandescent, halogen, and (more recently) compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

The Europe is the largest market of Switch Dimmer, which occupies 26.1% of global market in 2017. It is followed by North America, which have around 24.91% of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include China and some Industrial countries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. As large demand of Switch Dimmer product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

According to this study, over the next five years the Switch Dimmer market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1560 million by 2024, from US$ 1160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Switch Dimmer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Switch Dimmer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Switch Dimmer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rheostat

Coil-rotation transformer

Solid-state dimmers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Legrand

Honeywell

Philips

Lutron Electronics

Schneider Electric

Leviton

ABB

Osram

Eaton

Panasonic

Hubbell

Acuity Brands Lighting

GE

Simon

Lite-Puter Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Switch Dimmer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

(value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Switch Dimmer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Switch Dimmer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Switch Dimmer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Switch Dimmer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

