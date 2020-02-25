Swine Vaccines Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2024

The immune system responds by producing antibodies that destroy the infectious agents, usually in co-operation with specialised body cells or by neutralising the toxins that are responsible for the disease. This process of stimulating immunity is called vaccination.

Vaccines contain antigens from viruses, bacteria, bacterial toxins, or parasites. They are given to pigs, usually by injection, to stimulate an immune response which will protect the pigs against later natural infection with the organism from which the vaccine was derived. Most stimulate both a humoral response and a cell-mediated response.

Vaccines can either contain viable organisms that will multiply in the pig, or inactivated ones that will not multiply in the pig.

The classification of Swine Vaccines includes CSF Vaccines, FMD Vaccines, Porcine Circovirus Vaccines, PRRS Vaccines and Other Vaccines. The proportion of T CSF Vaccines in 2017 is about 44%.

Swine Vaccines is application in Government Tender and Market Sales. The most of Swine Vaccines are Market Sales, and the market share in 2017 is about 89%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Swine Vaccines market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1450 million by 2024, from US$ 1180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Swine Vaccines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Swine Vaccines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Swine Vaccines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

CSF Vaccines

FMD Vaccines

Porcine Circovirus Vaccines

PRRS Vaccines

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government Tender

Market Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim

Jinyu Bio-Technology

CAHIC

Tecon

Zoetis

Ceva

Hile Bio

Chopper Biology

WINSUN

Hipra

Ringpu Biology

ChengDu Tecbond

DHN

CAVAC

Virbac

HVRI

Bioveta

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Swine Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Swine Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Swine Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Swine Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

