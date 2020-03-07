Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market will Garner US$ 2,700 Mn in Revenues by 2027

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Overview

Swine respiratory diseases treatment is carried out by drugs and vaccines that help in curing or preventing PRRS (porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome), which is a most common respiratory disease in pigs. Drugs that are used for the treatment of swine respiratory diseases are given via various modes such as injections and in-feed inclusions. Vaccines are the biological preparation used to improve immunity for the disease. Vaccines that are used for swine respiratory diseases are basically of two types – live, attenuated vaccines and killed, inactivated vaccines.

A new research report by Future Market Insights gives an overview of the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market. The report is titled ‘Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027,’ which includes the analysis of the global as well as the regional markets. According to the report, the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 1,430 Mn in 2017, which is expected to reach a value of over US$ 2,700 Mn in 2027 growing at a robust CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Segmental Highlights

The market is segmented on the basis of causative agent, treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

By causative agent, Mycoplasma and Virus segments dominated the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

By treatment type, drug segment is expected to be the most lucrative with its market size reaching a value of over US$ 1,700 Mn by the end of 2027. However, the vaccines segment is forecasted to witness a higher CAGR than drugs, with a growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the market is dominated by oral segment, which holds a market share of over US$ 1,200 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. However, parental segment is ahead in terms of CAGR, growing at rate of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all routes of administration, forecasted to reach a market share of over US$ 990 Mn by the end of 2027. On the other hand pharmacies segment leads in terms of CAGR with a growth rate of 6.8% during 2017-2027.

By region, the APEJ regional market leads with its market value reaching over US$ 600 Mn in 2017. The second position is held by North America, which is anticipated to record a market size of over US$ 400 Mn in 2017.

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Dynamics

The market forecast for various segments is based on the factors that are impacting the global market. According to Future Market Insights analysis, the market is driven by an increase in the rate of diseases such as PRRS (Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome), the high demand of pork, and increase in the use of vaccines that are given to pigs in order to produce disease free pork.

However, there are a few factors prevailing in the market that may have a negative impact on the market such as stringent regulation by FDA to limit the use of antibiotics for farm animals and also lack of awareness in many countries where the pig farm owners are unaware of the diseases and treatment processes.

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

This comprehensive research report includes brief profiles of various major companies operating in the global market such as Zoetis, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Animal Health (Sub. Eli Lilly), Virbac, Norbrook, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervet Inc., (Sub. Merck & Co. Inc.), Vetoquin.