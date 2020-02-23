Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

Swimwear/swimsuit is clothing designed to be worn by people engaging in a water-based activity or water sports, such as swimming or sun-orientated activities, such as sun bathing. Different types may be worn by men, women, and children. Swimwear is described by a number of names, some of which are used only in particular locations, including swimsuit, bathing suit, swimming costume, bathing costume, swimming suit, swimmers, swimming togs, bathers, cossie (short for “costume”), or swimming trunks for men, besides others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Swimwear (Swimsuit) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Swimwear (Swimsuit) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Swimwear (Swimsuit) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Swimwear (Swimsuit) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Women’s Swimwear

Men’s Swimwear

Girls’ Swimwear

Boys’ Swimwear

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Individual Use

Commercial Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pentland Group

Arena

Diana Sport

Hosa

Zoke

Dolfin Swimwear

Derong Group

FEW

Wacoal

Yingfa

TNZI

Sanqi International

Gottex

American Apparel

Seafolly

Aimer

PARAH S.p.A

Seaspray

TYR Sport

Perry

NOZONE

Platypus

La Perla Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Swimwear (Swimsuit) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Swimwear (Swimsuit) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Swimwear (Swimsuit) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Women’s Swimwear

2.2.2 Men’s Swimwear

2.2.3 Girls’ Swimwear

2.2.4 Boys’ Swimwear

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Individual Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) by Players

3.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Swimwear (Swimsuit) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Pentland Group

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.1.3 Pentland Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Pentland Group News

12.2 Arena

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.2.3 Arena Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Arena News

12.3 Diana Sport

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.3.3 Diana Sport Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Diana Sport News

12.4 Hosa

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.4.3 Hosa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Hosa News

12.5 Zoke

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.5.3 Zoke Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Zoke News

12.6 Dolfin Swimwear

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.6.3 Dolfin Swimwear Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Dolfin Swimwear News

12.7 Derong Group

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.7.3 Derong Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Derong Group News

12.8 FEW

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.8.3 FEW Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 FEW News

12.9 Wacoal

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Product Offered

12.9.3 Wacoal Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Wacoal News

……Continued

