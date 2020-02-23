Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

Swimwear/swimsuit is clothing designed to be worn by people engaging in a water-based activity or water sports, such as swimming or sun-orientated activities, such as sun bathing. Different types may be worn by men, women, and children. Swimwear is described by a number of names, some of which are used only in particular locations, including swimsuit, bathing suit, swimming costume, bathing costume, swimming suit, swimmers, swimming togs, bathers, cossie (short for “costume”), or swimming trunks for men, besides others.
According to this study, over the next five years the Swimwear (Swimsuit) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Swimwear (Swimsuit) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Swimwear (Swimsuit) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Swimwear (Swimsuit) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Women’s Swimwear
Men’s Swimwear
Girls’ Swimwear
Boys’ Swimwear
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Individual Use
Commercial Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pentland Group
Arena
Diana Sport
Hosa
Zoke
Dolfin Swimwear
Derong Group
FEW
Wacoal
Yingfa
TNZI
Sanqi International
Gottex
American Apparel
Seafolly
Aimer
PARAH S.p.A
Seaspray
TYR Sport
Perry
NOZONE
Platypus
La Perla Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Swimwear (Swimsuit) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Swimwear (Swimsuit) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Swimwear (Swimsuit) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
