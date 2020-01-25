Swimwear and Beachwear Market to Partake Significant Development During 2015 to 2021

Swimwear and beachwear is a part of clothing designed to be worn by the people who are involved in the water-based activity or water sports such as swimming, water polo, driving surfing, water skiing or during activities in sun as sun bathing. A swimsuit is needed to be worn as an undergarment in the sports such as scuba diving, water skiing and wakeboarding. There is wide variety of modern and stylish swimsuit available in the market which varies in size as well as quality. In western culture, men’s swimwear and beachwear are generally described as boardshort, jammers, swim trunks, briefs or “speedos”, thongs, and g-strings while the women’s swimwear include one-piece, bikinis, or thongs. The major end-user segment of the swimwear and beachwear market includes men’s wear, women’s wear and children’s wear.

The product is classified under the casual clothing category. Men’s views about the swimwear and beachwear have changed over the years. Designers are expanding the product option due to the fact that men have become more conscious about their look as a result there is a considerable growth in the business. Use of swimwear such as shorts and board shorts are increasing these days due to the fact that sports brands are becoming more fashionable and fashion brands are becoming more sports functionality.

In addition, women desire to look stylish at the pool or beach is increasing the demands for swimwear. Therefore designers are updating swimwear and beachwear regularly without any delay. Also increasing incorporation of fashion element in fashions into swimwear is attracting more consumers especially the new generation. These are some of the major trends which lead to a healthy growth of the swimwear and beachwear market.

Major drivers for the swimwear and beachwear market include relaxed dress codes, increasing interest in body care, social mobility, acceptance of swimming as relaxing pastime for an aging population and improved performance of textile industry. The growth of beauty and spa industries and increased demand for specialty swimwear by women are also driving the swimwear and beachwear market at some extent. In addition, rising health consciousness has resulted in increased sell of the swimwear and beachwear as people want to expose their body. Western swimwear habit gains the momentum in the developing nation. However, the developing countries of South East Asia and China offer a huge growth in this market.

On the other hand, developed world long-term ageing demographics, privileged circumstances in some part of world and poverty in others, and cultural, social and religious barriers are restraining the growth of swimwear and beachwear market.

Europe and United States exhibit the largest in swimwear market. Asian countries such as China are experiencing the fastest growth in recent years.

The key and niche players operating in global swimwear and beachwear market include American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, Jantzen, Inc., La Perla Group, NOZONE Clothing Limited, O’Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A., Pentland Group plc., Speedo International Ltd., Perry Ellis International, Inc., Quiksilver, Inc., Seafolly, Seaspray Swimwear, Tefron, TYR Sport and PVH Corp.