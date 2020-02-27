Swimwear and Beachwear Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Swimwear and Beachwear market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Swimwear and Beachwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Swimwear and Beachwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Swimwear and Beachwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

One-Piece Type

Split Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men

Women

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

American Apparel

Arena Italia

Diana Sport

La Perla

NoZONE Clothing

O’Neill

PARAH

Perry Ellis International

Jantzen Apparel

PVH

Quiksilver

Seafolly

Seaspray Swimwear

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Swimwear and Beachwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Swimwear and Beachwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Swimwear and Beachwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Segment by Type

2.2.1 One-Piece Type

2.2.2 Split Type

2.3 Swimwear and Beachwear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Swimwear and Beachwear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Men

2.4.2 Women

2.5 Swimwear and Beachwear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Swimwear and Beachwear by Players

3.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 American Apparel

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.1.3 American Apparel Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 American Apparel News

12.2 Arena Italia

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.2.3 Arena Italia Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Arena Italia News

12.3 Diana Sport

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.3.3 Diana Sport Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Diana Sport News

12.4 La Perla

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.4.3 La Perla Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 La Perla News

12.5 NoZONE Clothing

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.5.3 NoZONE Clothing Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 NoZONE Clothing News

12.6 O’Neill

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.6.3 O’Neill Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 O’Neill News

12.7 PARAH

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.7.3 PARAH Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 PARAH News

12.8 Perry Ellis International

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Swimwear and Beachwear Product Offered

12.8.3 Perry Ellis International Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Perry Ellis International News

……Continued

