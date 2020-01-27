Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market- Is Ready To Grow Globally With Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2019 To 2025

2019-2025 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Report with Depth Analysis

A pool’s filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It’s important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy.

Scope of the Report:

Swimming pool treatment chemicals have many different types, such as beaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, trichloroisocyanuric acid and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, sodium hypochlorite is the most wildly used material, with a consumption amount of 313.5 K MT in 2017. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is the second largest consumption material.

The Key Manufacturers of Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Covered In This Report:

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market report also splits the market by region:

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in residential pool and commercial pool. In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. So, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals are generally used in residential pool in USA. According to our research, in 2017, amount of swimming pool treatment chemicals used in residential pool is about 573.7 K MT, took a consumption share of 79.01%.

Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Solvay Chem, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, AGC, Surpass Chem, Ineos, Occidental, Sumitomo Chem, FMC, ICL Industrial Products and Jiheng Chemical etc. In this report, we mainly research 30 manufacturers. During them, Solvay Chem is a leading supplier in this industry. In 2017, Lonza sales 55.3 K MT swimming pool treatment chemicals, accounting for 7.62% of global total sales.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are consumed all over the world. During all regions, North America, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 435.8 K MT in 2017. Followed by Europe, consumed 135.2 K MT in 2017. Global regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.During past five years, with the recovery of economic, global swimming pool treatment chemicals consumption increased from 668.3 K MT in 2013 to 726.1 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.10%. By 2025, it will be 847.9 K MT.

Key Points sheathed in the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Report Coverage:

