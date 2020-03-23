Sweeteners Market in India 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Sweeteners Industry

The changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes and hectic lifestyles of the growing working population drove the Indians towards convenience foods, baked foods, sugar confectionery items and beverages. However, the desire to consume animal products (meat and dairy products), sugar and fatty foods has increased the number of obesepeople, and diabetics. India has now accorded itself with the diabetic nation tag. As per 2014 data, it was observed that the females accounted for a higher percentage in the diabetic segment when compared to males. The key reason was that of moreIndian women being either obese/overweight. This has risen the calorie consciousness among the consumers and not only the diabetic and overweight segment are preferring artificial/sugar substitute sweeteners, a majority of the health and fitness conscious Indians are going for artificial sweeteners.

Artificial sweeteners are defined as substances that are used in place of sweeteners and are derived from sugar or sugar alcohols. They are also termed as sugar substitutes, non-caloric sweeteners and nonnutritive sweeteners. The sugar substitutes are seen as an alternative option for people trying to lose weight, without altering the sweetness or adding extra calories.People with high blood sugar and tooth decay problems also seem to use artificial sweeteners. The most commonly used artificial sweeteners in the Indian market are Aspartame, Acesulfame potassium, Sucralose, Saccharin. The use of artificial sweeteners in different food applications is regulated by Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). Increasing use of sugar substitutes by the confectionery players in adoption to consumer demand is driving the market. Artificial sweeteners which come under the ‘bulk sweeteners’ category include sucrose, fructose, lactose and others.

Artificial sweeteners are chemically processed and the manufacturing process is similar to that of bulk drugs or low volume chemicals. For Eg: During the manufacturing process Aspartame has to undergo chemical synthesis over 7-8 stages of chemical reactions. Right now technology for manufacturing artificial sweeteners is available from foreign countries. Local suppliers are using back integration and determining the process to optimize the current processes. But, this can be done once the market is built for artificial sweeteners. Sugar substitute suppliers are either importing or tying up with raw material suppliers to manufacture sugar substitute. Cane, corn growers become suppliers in the case of sucrose, fructose etc. while various chemicals and solvents are used for High intensity and low intensity sweeteners.

The Indian market with patents expiring on several sweeteners is seeing an increase in the production of sugar substitutes. But what consumer trend seems to determine is, the awareness on ill effects related of artificial sweeteners along with the medical recommendation to reduce the daily sugar intake rather than adopting artificial sweeteners is slowly picking pace. This has developed an opportunity for the players to innovate and develop the natural sweeteners segment. The use of Stevia as a sugar substitute is one such growing trend and with the government approval to produce stevia in the Indian subcontinent in 2013, this is estimated to be a fastest growing segment.

