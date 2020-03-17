Sweet Almond Oil: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Description:-

Almond oil is the oil extracted from almonds. It is a kind of pale yellow oily liquid with minimum odor at room temperature. It is mainly used for food, cosmetics and others. In this report we main static the almond oil that not contain any additives.

Scope of the Report:

California produces 82% of the globe’s almonds, harvesting about 1000,000 acres of the tree nut across a 400-mile stretch from northern Tehama County to southern Kern County. Fueling the boom is robust foreign demand, particularly from emerging consumer markets like China and India, where the industry has been promoting almonds as a healthful snack. Most of almond is consumed as food. Almonds production and price trend will directly affect the industry. Due to the strong demand in the cosmetics industry, sweet almond oil is rapidly developing as a further processed product of almond. As we know, the world’s leading cosmetics companies L’oreal, Beiersdorf, SHISEIDO and Estee Lauder are direct downstream clients in this industry.

The United States is the world’s largest producer of sweet almond oil. Every year, 60%-75% sweet almond oil of United States manufacturer exports to Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, especially France and Germany, is the world’s largest consumption region of sweet almond oil, which hold 58% global sales market share.

The world’s major consumption regions are the France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Cosmetic companies are the world’s major downstream customers. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Consumption in China and many developing countries is very small, and there still have great potential in these markets.

The worldwide market for Sweet Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sweet Almond Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caloy

NOW Foods

La Tourangelle

Plimon

Natural Oils International

Alqvimia

Mountain Ocean

Provital Group

AAK Natural Oils

ESI

Oliofora|

Uğurluoğlu Vegetable Oil

K. K. Enterprise

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nonpareil Almond Oil

California Almond Oil

Mission Almond Oil

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics

Food

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sweet Almond Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sweet Almond Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sweet Almond Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sweet Almond Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sweet Almond Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

