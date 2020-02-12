Swathers Market – Provides Veritable Information on Size, Growth Trends and Competitive Outlook

Swathers are farm machinery used to cut crops, specialty crops, or hay and convert it into a windrow. These are also referred to as windrower. Swathers are used for cutting the crop and placing it in rows held together by interlaced straws and supporting the stubble by keeping above the ground. Windrowing enhances to harvest earlier and prevent the crop from environmental damage as the risk is associated with a crop losses from shedding and lodging. Swathers are mostly used when grain moisture content is below 35% at medium dough stage that has the ability to be dented with the thumbnail. These are used to enhance quality and yield of the crops. Emerging agriculture machinery with better innovative designs, technology, high power, comfort, and ability to perform multi-functions in modern farming are expected to remain attractive among end-users. This has boosted the demand for swathers in the last few years.

Major drivers of the global swathers market include continuous growth in demand for swathers as a precision agriculture tool, rise in usage of swathers for food security, and promotion of advanced agricultural machinery in developing economies. However, high price of swathers is restricting the market as farmers are opting for low cost conventional harvesting practices. Poor support for heavy duty agriculture equipment services, and rise in cost of maintenance of swathers are major restraints of the market. In addition, factors such as reel speed, draper speed, ground speed, and delivery opening is expected to affect the operation of swathers. Development of new and innovative products, and penetration of swathers for multipurpose agriculture applications are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global swathers market can be segmented based on product type, mowers, size, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the swathers market is bifurcated into self-propelled windrower and pull-type swathers or tractors. Based on size, the market can be bifurcated into < 2m, 2 – 4m, 4 – 6m, and > 6m. Based on mowers, the global swathers market can be segmented into sickle bar mowers, disc mowers, and drum mowers.

Based on application, the swathers market can be classified agricultural practices, garden trimming, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into direct sales and indirect sales. The direct sales channel is sub-segmented into agriculture machinery showrooms, and company showrooms. Furthermore, indirect sales is sub-segmented into e-commerce websites, company website, and agricultural exhibitions.

Based on region, the swathers market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, increase in adoption of advanced agricultural machinery and concerns related to food security are expected to drive the swathers market. In Europe, continuous increasing dependency on modern agricultural machinery due to minimal manpower is expected to boost the sales of the product in the coming years. Rapid growth in the agricultural sector has propelled the usage of swathers in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, heavy subsidies for agricultural products and rise in demand for reliable agro machinery across the region has boosted the sales of swathers across the region. Promotion of modern style farming in the Middle East region is driving the market in Middle East & Africa. Increasing penetration of unique agricultural products for windrowing are expected to drive the swathers market in South America.