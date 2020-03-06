Sustainable Packaging Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Sustainable Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry Forecast To 2023. Sustainable Packaging Industry Overview by Opportunities, Key Company, Statistics, Future Trends, New Developments, And Segments Analysis To 2023. Sustainable Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Tubes, Bags & Pouches, Corrugated Box and others), By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal, Plastic), By Process (Degradable Packaging, Recycled Packaging, Reusable Packaging), By Application (Personal Care, food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and others) and Forecast To 2023

Sustainable Packaging Market Overview

A lot of people have a misconception that paper is environmentally friendly. But when considered over the entire life of packaging, paper and cardboard embody far more greenhouse gasses than their plastic equivalents. Paper products take substantial amounts of energy to make. Crushing a tree down into small fibers, mixing the wood pulp into a slurry and then passing the wet mass through huge rollers cannot be done without use of enormous quantities of power. Making cardboard is almost the third largest industrial use of energy on the planet. A second concern is that many paper and cardboard products end up in local authority landfill, where they rot down anaerobically, creating the greenhouse gas methane in the process.

The Global market for Sustainable packaging market is expected to grow at ~7% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of global Sustainable Packaging Market includes Amcor Limited (Australia), Silgan Holdings Inc.( U.S.), Bemis Company Inc.( U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Mondi plc.( Austria), The Dow Chemical Company(U.S.), Stora Enso Oyj(Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Genpak, LLC(North Carolina), DS Smith Plc.( U.K.), and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.(Dublin) and others.

Market Research Analysis

By moving beyond conventional packaging methods and materials, companies can reduce their carbon footprints and their transportation and warehousing costs. In terms of region, global sustainable market is segmented into four major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for green packaging during the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness coupled with rising demand for recyclable products, acts as a key factor behind the growth of the sustainable packaging market in this region.

The increasing environmental consciousness is the key factor that is driving the sustainable packaging market. The use of non-biodegradable plastics causes various harmful effects on the environment such as landfill, soil pollution, and loss of the soil fertility. Stringent regulations are, thus, implemented by the government to improve the conditions of the environment. There are certain regions where the use of plastic bags is completely banned, thus triggering the growth of the sustainable packaging market.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global sustainable packaging market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Sustainable Packaging market by its packaging type, material, process, application and region.

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

Tubes

Bags & Pouches

Corrugated Box

Others

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Process

Degradable Packaging

Recycled Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

……Continued

