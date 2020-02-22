Sustainable Packaging Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2023

Summary

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Packaging Type (Tubes, Bags & Pouches, Corrugated Box and others), By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal, Plastic), By Process (Degradable Packaging, Recycled Packaging, Reusable Packaging), By Application (Personal Care, food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The global sustainable packaging market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Packaging plays an essential role in our business by meeting consumer needs for convenience and portability, while protecting and preserving our products throughout the supply chain. In recent years, manufacturers have made a considerable effort of creating environmentally-friendly and sustainable packaging. Quality packaging helps safe and sustainable products. It enables efficient transport and prevents items from spoiling; and differentiates brands on the shelf while giving consumers vital information about products.

Sustainable Packaging Market is expected to grow at CAGR ~7% from 2017 to 2023

Manufacturers are now under pressure to use ecofriendly material in packaging and adopt methods that have less adverse impact on environment. Sustainable packaging is the eco-friendly type of packaging, which uses recyclable material for packaging process. It also helps reduce the environmental impact. Secondly, increasing environmental concerns and stringent rules and regulation are projected to encourage the demand for sustainable packaging within the forecast period. However, lack of information about sustainable packaging and its benefits, is a major restraint that is likely to hinder the demand of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5247

Key Players

The key players of global sustainable packaging market includes Amcor Limited (Australia), Silgan Holdings Inc.( U.S.), Bemis Company Inc.( U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Mondi plc.( Austria), The Dow Chemical Company(U.S.), Stora Enso Oyj(Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Genpak, LLC(North Carolina), DS Smith Plc.( U.K.), and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.(Dublin) and others.

Market Research Analysis

By moving beyond conventional packaging methods and materials, companies can reduce their carbon footprints and their transportation and warehousing costs. In terms of region, global sustainable market is segmented into four major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for green packaging during the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness coupled with rising demand for recyclable products, acts as a key factor behind the growth of the sustainable packaging market in this region.

The increasing environmental consciousness, is the key factor that is driving the sustainable packaging market. The use of non-biodegradable plastics, causes various harmful effects on the environment such as landfill, soil pollution, and loss of the soil fertility. Stringent regulations are, thus, implemented by the government to improve the conditions of the environment. There are certain regions where the use of plastic bags is completely banned, thus triggering the growth of the sustainable packaging market.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Global Sustainable Packaging Market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Sustainable Packaging market by its packaging type, material, process, application and region.

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

Tubes

Bags & Pouches

Corrugated Box

Others

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Process

Degradable Packaging

Recycled Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Sustainable Packaging Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Access Report Details With TOC And Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sustainable-packaging-market-5247

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]